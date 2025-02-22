USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.52 and traded as high as $28.63. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 241,838 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3,054.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

