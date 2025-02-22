Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $171.42 and traded as high as $187.32. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $182.05, with a volume of 19 shares.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.60.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.