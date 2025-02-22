Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,336.03 ($16.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,498 ($18.93). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,462 ($18.47), with a volume of 108,348 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £544.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,470.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,338.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is presently -62.08%.

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

