Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,336.03 ($16.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,498 ($18.93). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,462 ($18.47), with a volume of 108,348 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVON
Avon Protection Trading Down 0.5 %
Avon Protection Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is presently -62.08%.
Avon Protection Company Profile
We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.
Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.
With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avon Protection
- Trading Halts Explained
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.