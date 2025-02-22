Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 38.5% – Here’s Why

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 38.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.02). 8,976,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 577% from the average session volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.21) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Ceres Power Stock Down 2.9 %

Insider Transactions at Ceres Power

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.78. The firm has a market cap of £152.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,956.41). Also, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

