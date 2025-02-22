Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $12.86. Lightbridge shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 1,838,527 shares.

Lightbridge Trading Down 9.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lightbridge news, CFO Larry Goldman sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $26,060.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,091.11. The trade was a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,239.94. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,668. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge

Lightbridge Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTBR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 18.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the third quarter worth $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 118.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.