United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.56 and traded as high as $53.00. United National Bank shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64.
United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.
