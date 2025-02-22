Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,546.80 ($19.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,854.50 ($23.43). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,731.11 ($21.87), with a volume of 948,854 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,859.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,552.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

