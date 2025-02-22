Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 3,760 shares traded.

Eastern Platinum Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.