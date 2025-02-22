Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.75. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 63,425 shares traded.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

About Lument Finance Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 72.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

