Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.75. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 63,425 shares traded.
Lument Finance Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.
Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lument Finance Trust
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.