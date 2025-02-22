Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFTGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.75. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 63,425 shares traded.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 72.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.