Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance

ATMP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,620. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.

About Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

