Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance
ATMP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,620. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.
About Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.