Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Shares Up 9.3% – Should You Buy?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 148.78 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 143.40 ($1.81). 2,867,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,677,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.20 ($1.66).

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.46.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

