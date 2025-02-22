Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ISDB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.