Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
ISDB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
