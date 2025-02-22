OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 166,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,437,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of OrangeKloud Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OrangeKloud Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.
