OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 166,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,437,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of OrangeKloud Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get OrangeKloud Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ORKT

OrangeKloud Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrangeKloud Technology

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OrangeKloud Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

About OrangeKloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OrangeKloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrangeKloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.