Dar Global (LON:DAR) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

Dar Global PLC (LON:DAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07). Approximately 1,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.98 ($0.08).
Dar Global Trading Down 6.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.26. The stock has a market cap of £9.30 million and a P/E ratio of 129.20.
About Dar Global
Collaborating with global luxury brands such as W Hotels, Missoni, Pagani and ELIE SAAB, we pride ourselves on delivering iconic living experiences across some of the most desirable locations across the Middle East and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman and the Costa del Sol region in Southern Spain.
