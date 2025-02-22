BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 62,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 55,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get BiomX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BiomX

BiomX Stock Up 4.9 %

BiomX Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.