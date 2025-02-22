American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

American Oncology Network Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

American Oncology Network Company Profile

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

