CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

CareCloud Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

