iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 6,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1593 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

About iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

