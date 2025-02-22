iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 6,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.
iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.
iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1593 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF
The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.