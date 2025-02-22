Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.65 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 69.75 ($0.88). Approximately 569,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 987,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.88).
Mobico Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60.
About Mobico Group
We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.
We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.
