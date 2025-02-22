Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.65 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 69.75 ($0.88). Approximately 569,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 987,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.88).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

