Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 10,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 15,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Humacyte Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.