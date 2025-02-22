Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 24,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 15,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

