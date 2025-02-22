Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.43. 820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

