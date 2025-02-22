GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Shares Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of GreenX Metals Limited (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48). Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 23,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of £219.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.23.

GreenX Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and evaluation of arctic rift copper project in Greenland. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Perth, Australia. GreenX Metals Limited operates as a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Nominees PTY Ltd Acf Clearstream.

