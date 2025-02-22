Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

