Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) dropped 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

VID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) target price on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.17. The company has a market cap of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

