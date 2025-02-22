The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.40 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 161.80 ($2.04). 487,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 815,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.80 ($2.06).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.18. The company has a market capitalization of £778.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 1.45 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The Global Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 845.39% and a return on equity of 77.62%.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.61%.

The trust offers investor access to a broadly spread global smaller companies portfolio. The portfolio consists of individual smaller company investments within the US, UK and European markets, and fund holdings targeting smaller companies in Japan, Asia, Latin America and other smaller territories. The dividend of the Company has risen for 53 years in a row, benefiting from a growing income stream from the investment portfolio.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

