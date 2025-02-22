Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Autoliv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Autoliv to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $97.41. 860,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,128. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. HSBC downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pareto Securities lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

