Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1372 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance
HIYS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.
About Invesco High Yield Select ETF
