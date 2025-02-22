Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) Head to Head Contrast

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aurora Innovation and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 1 3 2 0 2.17 Triple P 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.46%. Given Triple P’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triple P is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

44.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Triple P”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 190.04 -$748.00 million ($0.47) -15.80 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -40.06% -35.59% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Triple P beats Aurora Innovation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

