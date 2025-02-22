Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) Head to Head Contrast

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.
Volatility and Risk
Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aurora Innovation and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aurora Innovation
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2.17
|Triple P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
44.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Aurora Innovation and Triple P”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aurora Innovation
|$68.00 million
|190.04
|-$748.00 million
|($0.47)
|-15.80
|Triple P
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.
Profitability
This table compares Aurora Innovation and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aurora Innovation
|N/A
|-40.06%
|-35.59%
|Triple P
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Triple P beats Aurora Innovation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
About Triple P
Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.