Title: Ivanhoe Electric Adopts Second Amended and Restated Bylaws

On February 21, 2025, the Board of Directors of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE), embraced the Second Amended and Restated Bylaws, which came into effect immediately. According to the latest 8-K SEC Filing, these newly adopted Bylaws necessitate vital changes within the Company’s corporate governance.

One of the primary changes is related with the company’s voting standard. The new Bylaws aim to cease the need for a 66 2/3% supermajority stockholder vote in favor of amending the Company’s bylaws. Instead, a basic majority vote will now be used. However, due to a corresponding supermajority clause in the Company’s certificate of incorporation, this amendment will not lead to substantial changes unless the Company’s Board and stockholders approve a similar change to the Company’s certificate of incorporation. The company expects to propose such an amendment for stockholder consideration at its 2025 annual meeting.

In addition to these amendments, the Second Amended and Restated Bylaws expressly reject the application of the Arizona Corporate Takeover Laws or any successive legislations thereof, provided that this is stipulated by law.

The novel bylaws represent a step towards more flexible and modern corporate governance standards, which reflect the current industry trends and offer Ivanhoe Electric the necessary tools to effectively manage its booming business operations.

The details of the Second Amended and Restated Bylaws can be fully reviewed by referring to the text of the document, an exhibit to this 8-K report.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

