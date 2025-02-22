Top Technology Stocks Worth Watching – February 21st

NVIDIA, Alibaba Group, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares of ownership in technology-based companies, particularly those involved in the development, production, or distribution of technological products or services. This sector includes a wide range of industries such as software, hardware, electronics, semiconductors, internet, telecommunications, e-commerce, and cloud services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.36. 126,051,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,392,906. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.97. 57,389,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,764,695. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.76. 27,853,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,779,012. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $686.48. 8,849,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,545,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $645.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Microsoft stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,673,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,098,506. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $385.58 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Recommended Stories