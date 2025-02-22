Agriculture Stocks To Consider – February 21st

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, Ingersoll Rand, and Chubb are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to shares of companies involved in various sectors of the agriculture industry such as farming, seeding, dairy, livestock, agricultural machinery, and agricultural chemicals. These stocks represent an indirect way to invest in commodities such as corn, soybeans, wheat or cattle and they can provide investors with a way to benefit from global economic growth and increase in food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $488.49. The stock had a trading volume of 474,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.08 and a 200 day moving average of $419.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $6.30 on Friday, hitting $150.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,728. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.54. The stock had a trading volume of 732,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,215. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of IR traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,541. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $83.51 and a one year high of $106.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.41. 380,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

