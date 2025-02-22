Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Trading 6.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $24.38. 1,299 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $4.1823 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF ( BATS:BLKC Free Report ) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 9.54% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

