Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Trading Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. 259,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 848,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Oncology Institute Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Brad Hively bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 616,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,848.01. This trade represents a 68.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute
Oncology Institute Company Profile
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oncology Institute
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.