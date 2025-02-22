Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Trading Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. 259,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 848,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brad Hively bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 616,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,848.01. This trade represents a 68.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 109,769 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 412,578 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.