Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.44. 4,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 87,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Exicure Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exicure stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Exicure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

