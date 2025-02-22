Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Trading 13.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $74.35. 1,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 508% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

Konecranes Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

