Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01). Approximately 142,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 311,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 24.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Kanabo Group alerts:

About Kanabo Group

(Get Free Report)

Kanabo is creating a new standard in the medical cannabis industry by improving the well-being of millions around the world. Its focus is on the distribution of Cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.