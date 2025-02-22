Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $15.75. 4,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 2,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.

