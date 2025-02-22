Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 30.4% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) was down 30.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.87). Approximately 19,404,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.25).
Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
