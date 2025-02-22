Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Down 15.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) were down 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 732 ($9.25). Approximately 1,888,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 709,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.97).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.74) target price on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -570.87, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 920.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 850.81.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

