Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Up 100% – What’s Next?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 4,777,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 697% from the average session volume of 599,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.71.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
