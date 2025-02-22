Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Trading Down 11.7% – Time to Sell?

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.53. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Nano Magic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 36.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Nano Magic Company Profile

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for sporting product applications and goggles.

