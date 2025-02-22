Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.
About Chubu Electric Power
Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.
