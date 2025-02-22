Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Icade Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

About Icade

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

