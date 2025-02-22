TBC Bank Group (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.58. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

Featured Stories

