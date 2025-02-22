SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.05. 6,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 194,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.16.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

