ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,322 ($16.70) and last traded at GBX 1,322 ($16.70). Approximately 18,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 71,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,320 ($16.68).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of £859.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,309.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.70.

ICG Enterprise Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.89%.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

