Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €47.02 ($48.98) and last traded at €47.10 ($49.06). 146,291 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €48.50 ($50.52).

Fuchs Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80.

About Fuchs

(Get Free Report)

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.