Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Stock Price Up 18.5% – What’s Next?

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.64. 1,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 873% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.
Harvey Norman Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.
About Harvey Norman
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
