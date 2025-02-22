Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Stock Price Up 18.5% – What’s Next?

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.64. 1,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 873% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

About Harvey Norman

(Get Free Report)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.