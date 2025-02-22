Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading 1,690.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1,690.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.45. 52,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,034,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Know Labs Stock Up 76.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $392.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

